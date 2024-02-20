Xiaomi 14 Confirmed To Launch In India On THIS Date; Will Compete Against Oneplus 12, Iqoo 12 & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The launch date of Xiaomi 14 in India has been formally confirmed. Through a post on X, the Chinese maker verified the launch date. The business has previously hinted at its collaboration with Leica on the official Xiaomi India X website. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 series is expected to go on sale worldwide on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The phones were first introduced by Xiaomi in October of last year in China. It has also been announced that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will debut in China on February 22.

Xiaomi India announced on X that the Xiaomi 14 would go on sale in India on March 7. The phone will probably be available in India a few weeks after it launches internationally and a few months after it is unveiled in China. According to the teaser that Xiaomi released, India could only receive the standard Xiaomi 14. It's possible that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and 14 Pro won't be released in India.

The 6.36-inch LTPO display on the Xiaomi 14 in China has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Similar features are also anticipated for the Indian version. It is probably going to come with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The co-engineered Xiaomi 14 in China has a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and a Summilux lens in the photography area. Additionally, there is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. Additionally, the phone has an IP68 certification. It has a 4,610mAh battery that supports 50W wireless charging as well as 90W rapid charging.

Xiaomi also announced earlier today that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will make its Chinese debut later this week. A 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony LYT900 sensor with an f/1.63 aperture and a Leica Summilux optical lens will be included in the Ultra model.