(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Macy's Trumpets Changes to its Board, Looks Forward to Earnings Report
PGT Flat on Q4, Full-Year Figures
RAPT Pummeled on FDA Word
Walmart to Buy TV Maker Visio
Walmart Posts Strong Earnings As E-Commerce Sales Rise 23% Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Why Today Could Be AI's Stock Bubble Peak
Last Friday, Feb. 17, 2024, Softbank's founder, CEO Masayoshi Son, said he sought investors to raise $100 billion. Son wants to raise $100 billion to increase the supply of artificial intelligence-customized semiconductors. Just as Nvidia (NVDA) is investing billions to protect its moat in the years ahead, Softbank wants to do the same by entering the market.
Softbank would invest $30 billion while seeking $70 billion from outside partners.
This Wednesday, Feb. 21, is the next short-term milestone date when Nvidia posts its quarterly earnings. The chip giant is a magnificent seven at an incredible market capitalization of $1.8 billion. It is worth 9 times more than Intel (INTC) because its core market is computer chips. Nvidia's graphics processors are the main engine on the AI servers.
Last week, Nvidia revealed its investments in speculations like SoundHound (SOUN), ARM Holdings (ARM), truck maker TuSimple (TSPH), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX), and Nano-Imaging (NNOX). Speculators blindly followed Nvidia's investments, boosting their stock price. Their lack of research on those companies requires Nvidia to continue its growth rate for the next several years. If Nvidia posts a weak quarter or outlook, it makes today the peak for AI stocks.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN20022024000212011056ID1107875418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.