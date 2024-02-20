FUCHS Releases New Kit Of Damping Lubricants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FUCHS damping products are designed to help control motion, minimize noise and vibration, and provide a smooth, tactile feel.

The Damping Grease Kit consists of silica-thickened greases designed to help control motion, minimize noise and vibration, and provide a smooth, tactile feel.

- Joe Brooks, Director of Global Sales - Specialty at FUCHS Lubricants Co

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FUCHS Lubricants Co is launching a kit of six damping greases in a range of viscosities to help engineers find the perfect grease for their application. Damping greases have long been an economical way for engineers to improve the quality and performance of their applications when undertaking tactile and acoustic design goals. Damping greases can be used in a variety of components including gears, lead screws, potentiometers, and hinges in the automotive, medical, appliance, and electronics industries.

This kit includes products from the NYOGEL® 774 series which consist of silica-thickened greases that are light in color and medium tack. These greases resist displacement from plastic or metal surfaces and can be used over a wide temperature range.“Damping motion or noise is often a subjective experience that is dependent on the viscosity and tack of a grease,” explains Joe Brooks, Director of Global Sales - Specialty at FUCHS Lubricants Co.“This kit was designed to include a range of viscosities from very light to very heavy so that engineers can test each product under the relevant operating conditions of their application to achieve the desired user experience.” Once tested and approved, larger quantities of these products are available for purchase for small or large volume manufacturing.

“This kit was designed with the potential PFAS regulations in mind. All products included in this kit are formulated without PFAS-based raw materials,” said Dr. Jennifer Frias, Scientist Group Leader of Rheology and OEM Specialty Greases at FUCHS. The greases in this kit represent only a small portion of damping greases offered at FUCHS and additional products can be sampled upon request.

This kit is manufactured by Nye Lubricants, a member of the FUCHS Group. To request your damping grease kit, visit: .

Kathleen Medeiros

FUCHS Lubricants Co.

+1 508-996-6721

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn