TAVO Media Group Announces Sponsorship Of ACG Capcon24 In San Diego, Bringing Innovative Solutions And Networking Opportunities To Attendees

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAVO Media Group, a full-service creative, marketing, advertising, and public relations agency, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Capital Connection at ACG San Diego's CapCon24 held February 21-22 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. This year's conference promises to be a must-attend gathering for Private Equity firms, IBanks, C-level leaders, and service providers to middle-market companies. TAVO is thrilled to participate with other conference sponsors, including Comerica Bank, US Bank, The San Diego Business Journal, Hibernia, and more.

TAVO Media Group Booth, CapCon24

As part of the sponsorship, Bryant Walker, Founder and CEO at TAVO, will be the Master of Ceremonies for the much-anticipated '$10,000 Putt Challenge' at the Capital Connection reception on Wednesday night, February 21, 2024. Additionally, TAVO's new Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Michael Walters, will be in attendance, and conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet the TAVO team at their booth throughout both days of the event.

Thanks to TAVO, attendees can experience a creative headshot opportunity with expert photographers. TAVO's innovative technology allows attendees to view their headshots in real time and select their favorite shot to be sent to them for review after the conference. The booth's modern and vibrant aesthetic provides the perfect backdrop for attendees to show off their personalities and network with other industry professionals. The headshot booth is an excellent opportunity for attendees to make a lasting impression on potential clients and partners.

Bryant Walker expressed his enthusiasm for the sponsorship, stating, "TAVO is honored to sponsor the CapCon24. We are committed to supporting the growth and success of businesses in the digital media landscape, and this event provides an excellent platform to connect with industry professionals and showcase our innovative solutions."

Carlos Martinez, President of ACG San Diego,

commented, "We are thrilled to have TAVO as our Capital Connection sponsor for CapCon24. Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the values of our conference, and we look forward to a successful and productive collaboration."

CapCon24 will feature insightful keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities, making it a must-attend event for professionals in the M&A

community.

In addition, Jay McCabe, Senior VP and Relationship Manager at Comerica Bank and Chair of CapCon24, shared his excitement about the upcoming event, saying, "We are delighted to have TAVO Media Group as the capital Connection Sponsor for this year's event. Their dedication to driving innovation in digital media aligns perfectly with the goals of CapCon24, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."

TAVO's participation as a sponsor demonstrates its commitment to supporting industry advancement and fostering meaningful connections within the community.

