AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS SPONSORS 'HH SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM ENDURANCE FESTIVAL FOR LADIES' FOR 7 Th CONSECUTIVE YEAR

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE,sponsored the HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival for Ladies for the seventh consecutive year. In its 17 th edition, the 101-kilometer race, which took place on the 20 th of February 2024 at the purpose-built Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam,marked a prestigious stop on the world endurance race calendar.

For years, the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup for Ladies, sponsored by Azizi Developments, has witnessed truly enthralling contests. The race has consistently attracted thetop female talent from around the globe and pitted them against each other on the backs of some of the world's best endurance horses. The HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup for Ladies, sponsored by Azizi Developments, is organized with a view to giving women a solid sporting platform in which to express themselves.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, and other senior leadership figures from the developer awarded the race winners,represented by first-place winner Martina Spelanzon from M7 Endurance Stables, and Shamma Drwish M.Ali Bin Sulaiman Alshihi from Al Aasfa 3 Endurance Stables and Shamma Abdulaziz Hussain Ali Al Tawash from F3 Stables, who won the second and third places respectively.

Commenting on Azizi's sponsorship, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“It is with the greatest pleasure that we sponsor the HH Endurance Cup Festival – Ladies Ride, now for the seventh consecutive year. With the most highly acclaimed and talented women competing, this marks yet another year of impressive, world-leading performances in the 101km endurance race. Our enthusiasm lies in uniting some of the world's most distinguished equestrians with a passion for this thrilling sport, as well as in showcasing Dubai's hospitality and welcoming nature to the world, positioning it as an ideal host for such high-profile international events.”

Last year's HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup for Ladies was won by Masa

Adnan Tonbakji of Syria aboard El Nize Gamilah, owned by the powerful F3 Stables, with a time of 3:27:51. Such was the intensity of the competition during the 2023 renewal that second placed Milena Mendez of Argentina found herself a mere second adrift aboard M7's Jamal Beauty with 3:27:52 on the clock, while Tonbakji's F3 teammate Buthaina Khalid Al Redha of the UAE placed third aboard Midland Cooper with 3:27:53 on the timer.

The HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival is an annual tribute to His Highness' instrumental impact on global equestrianism. Through its sponsorship, Azizi Developments strives to encourage interest and participation in the sport and highlight Dubai's rich heritage.