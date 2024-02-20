European Commissioner For Energy To Attend Ministerial Meetings In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. European
Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will visit Azerbaijan on March
1 to participate in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern
Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd Ministerial Meeting on
green energy issues, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the
European Commission (EC).
According to Italian media reports, "Simson's participation in
the Baku ministerial meeting underscores Europe's commitment to
diversifying energy sources and ensuring stable and reliable gas
supplies."
"The upcoming March 1st ministerial meeting on green energy in
Baku offers a platform to delve into innovative approaches and
technologies for attaining clean energy solutions. Amid Europe's
ongoing shift towards more sustainable energy sources, the
deliberations will underscore the continent's commitment to
diminishing reliance on traditional fossil fuels," several Italian
publications said.
According to Italian media, "Simson's visit to Azerbaijan not
only emphasizes the importance of energy cooperation between the
European Union and Azerbaijan but also reflects a shared commitment
to tackling climate change and promoting a sustainable future."
"By engaging in discussions during the March 1 meetings in Baku,
participants can advocate for energy projects aligned with
environmental principles, contributing to the region's long-term
well-being. Kadri Simson's visit will exemplify the European
Union's dedication to enhancing energy cooperation and supporting
green energy initiatives. The conversations held during these
meetings will play a crucial role in expanding the Southern Gas
Corridor and expediting the shift to sustainable energy sources in
Europe," Italian publications wrote.
