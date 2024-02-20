Uzbekistan Delegation Arrives In Delhi To Enthrall Audience At The 12Th Global Festival Of Journalism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 11, 2024: A three-member delegation from Uzbekistan has landed in New Delhi to partake in the much-anticipated 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024. This delegation, consisting of some of Uzbekistan's most renowned singers, is set to captivate audiences with their mesmerizing performances, marking a significant cultural exchange between the two nations.



The delegation comprises Dilnoza Babaeva, a celebrated female singer, and Ulugbek Ruzaliyev, a distinguished male vocalist, both hailing from Uzbekistan's vibrant music scene. These talented artists have meticulously prepared a repertoire of Hindi Bollywood numbers, aiming to enthrall the Indian audience with their enchanting melodies and captivating performances. Joining them is Bayot Rakhmaatov, a renowned interpreter, who will facilitate seamless communication and enhance the cultural exchange between the two nations.



The highlight of their participation will be a cultural program hosted at Marwah Studios, where the Uzbekistani singers will showcase their musical prowess and charm the audience with their soulful renditions. This collaboration between India and Uzbekistan promises to foster greater understanding and appreciation of each otherï¿1⁄2s rich cultural heritage.



The event, organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and supported by the Indo Uzbekistan Film and Cultural Forum, exemplifies the spirit of cultural diplomacy and friendship between the two nations. Through platforms such as the Global Festival of Journalism, both countries aim to strengthen bilateral ties and promote cultural exchange on an international stage.



ï¿1⁄2We are delighted to welcome the talented delegation from Uzbekistan to the 12th Global Festival of Journalism. Their participation adds a unique flavor to our cultural program and underscores the importance of cross-cultural collaboration in todayï¿1⁄2s globalized world,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr Sandeep Marwah President of 12th Global Festival of Journalism.





