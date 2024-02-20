Cathay Pacific Honours Its Top Agents In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific honoured its top agents in Bangladesh through a ceremony at The Westin Dhaka on February 10.

Anand Yedery, Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle, South Asia, Middle East and Africa; Naveed Khan, Regional Head of Business Insights and Analytics and Ahmed Reza, Country Manager-Bangladesh and Bhutan, Cathay Pacific were present on the occasion along with the airline's top 10 partner agents in Bangladesh who Cathay felicitated at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand Yedery, Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle, South Asia, Middle East and Africa , Cathay Pacific, said,“It is truly an honour to acknowledge and thank our travel partners from Bangladesh in person. Their immense support has greatly enriched our working relationship and we are enthused about the possibilities that lie ahead in 2024 and beyond. As we continue to move beyond, we should always strive to achieve our shared commitment of providing our customers with an enhanced and premium flying experience to Hong Kong and beyond.”

Ahmed Reza, Country Manager, Bangladesh and Bhutan, Cathay Pacific, said,“Cathay–a premium travel lifestyle brand and Hong Kong's home airline, is driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation and in the past few years has arrayed several new additions and product enhancements to make flying even more enjoyable. Our travel partners are our vital arms. Their support and trust are of utmost importance and we look forward to serving our travel partners to ensure a premium flying experience for our customers during the upcoming Eid holidays.”

It may be mentioned her that the airline operates four weekly flights on Dhaka-Hong Kong route. Additionally, the airline's cargo arm-Cathay Cargo-operates twice weekly freighter services to and from Dhaka.

Cathay's key destinations from Bangladesh includes Hong Kong, Mainland China, Philippines, Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, the North America and Southwest Pacific.

