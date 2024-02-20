India Accounts For 75.8 Pc Of Total Net Sales For Truecaller In FY23

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) India continues to remain one of the biggest markets for Truecaller as the country accounted for 75.8 per cent of the total net sales of the caller identification app for FY23, it said on Tuesday.

The company witnessed growth across revenue streams -- Truecaller for Business, Premium subscriptions and Ads -- in India.

In the fourth quarter (Q4 FY23), India accounted for 73.6 per cent of the total net sales of Truecaller.

The average number of active users (MAU) increased by 36 million to approximately 374 million, out of which 259 million monthly active users are in India alone.

In 2023, monthly active users increased by 20 million in India, said the company.

"Driven by the introduction of innovative features like Truecaller's AI Assistant in the Indian market, it saw a 19 per cent surge in paying users compared to the previous year, leading to a 23 per cent increase in subscription revenues globally over the fourth quarter of 2022," said the company.

The customer base now consists of more than 2,500 larger companies, the company added.

Truecaller recently acquired Indian company Unoideo Technologies Pvt Ltd which provides a fraud detection service.

"With the decision on new data protection legislation taken in 2023, and the new regulatory frameworks, Truecaller is set to further expand operations in India," the company said.

