Three Educational Institutions Damaged In Kherson Region Due To Night Shelling By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, three educational institutions were damaged as a result of nighttime shelling by the Russian military, and in the morning the enemy fired at least 23 shells at the village of Stanislav.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Three educational institutions were damaged due to nighttime Russian shelling in the Kherson region," the statement said.

As noted, the Russian military shelled the village of Bilozerka with multiple rocket launchers. The shelling hit a kindergarten, and a private house, and smashed windows in the local school.

In the Tiahynka community, a hit was recorded on a kindergarten - Russian troops fired mortars at it.

Russians drop explosives from drone on unbreakable point in village inregion

In the morning, the enemy fired at least 23 shells at the village of Stanislav. As a result, about ten residential buildings were damaged.

It is emphasized that no residents were injured in the shelling.

As reported, the Russian army fired 43 times in the Kherson region yesterday, two people were injured.