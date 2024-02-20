(MENAFN) Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces, has accused Ukraine and the United States of violating the rules of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). According to Kirillov, Ukrainian forces have allegedly used banned chemical weapons and non-lethal chemical agents obtained from the United States on the battlefield. He cited instances where United States-made gas grenades containing a riot-control compound known as "CS" were purportedly dropped by Ukrainian drones on December 28, 2023. Kirillov claimed that the transfer of such munitions from the United States to Ukraine violates OPCW regulations prohibiting the direct or indirect transfer of chemical weapons.



The Russian general also detailed an incident on June 15, 2023, where a drone reportedly attacked Moscow's forces with a container filled with chloropicrin, a compound strictly prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention. Kirillov alleged that Ukraine used the same chemical near the village of Rabotino on August 3 and 11, 2023. Additionally, he provided examples of Kiev using toxic substances against Russian military personnel and poisoning high-ranking officials, including the head of Russia's Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, in August 2022.



These accusations by the Russian military official raise concerns about the alleged use of chemical weapons in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The claims highlight the complexity of the situation, bringing into question the adherence to international agreements and the potential involvement of third-party actors in providing prohibited munitions to the conflict zone. The international community will likely closely monitor developments and seek verification of these allegations through relevant channels, including the OPCW.







