Tech Mahindra and TOTSCo Develop Messaging Platform to Revolutionise Broadband Switching in the UK

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Built on state-of-the-art cloud architecture, the industry wide message-exchange platform enables the new one touch switch process for CSPs



London – February 20th, 2024: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with TOTSCo (The One Touch Switching Company Ltd) to design, build and operate a message-exchange platform for the UK telecom industry. The platform will be used by all UK retail communications service providers to enable the new one touch switch process for residential fixed broadband and voice services.

The platform is built with a state-of-the-art cloud-native architecture that ensures security, robustness, and scalability. This will allow consumers to switch telecom service providers seamlessly and take advantage of the range of services available. Easier switching allows end users to choose the best price and service as per their requirements.



Vikram Nair, President - EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “Ofcom has laid out a clear task for the communications industry to provide gainer-led, one-touch switching for residential customers. Through this strategic partnership, Tech Mahindra will develop an industry wide messaging platform, TOTSCo Hub, enabling customers to switch between communication providers seamlessly. The partnership will leverage Tech Mahindra's extensive telecom expertise, particularly in handling end-to-end switching services, alongside cutting-edge IT technology and services to establish a messaging platform.”



TOTSCo Hub will utilize Comviva’s BlueMarble Business Support System (BSS) platform and WSO2’s API Management (Application Programming Interface) and Integration software for Communication Provider (CP) Management. Together, Tech Mahindra and TOTSCo will support the management of the platform which will facilitate easy integration of delivery and operations teams across multiple domains such as business, IT, infrastructure, and security.



Paul Bradbury, CEO, TOTSCo, said, “We are pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra to deliver a secure, robust, and reliable platform that will play a central role in UK residential fixed broadband and voice switching. We chose to partner with Tech Mahindra following a rigorous procurement exercise and I am confident that together we will deliver to industry the right solution at the right cost.”



Tech Mahindra is a chosen transformation partner for the global communications and connectivity industry, working with 40+ Communications Services Providers (CSPs) in the UK and Europe. The organisation is actively engaged with 70+ leading wireline, wireless, and broadband operators across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America.





MENAFN20022024004885011196ID1107873737