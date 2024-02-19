Zelensky Thanks Japanese Prime Minister For Holding Conference On Rebuilding Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for holding a Japanese-Ukrainian conference to boost economic growth and reconstruction and for his continued support for Ukraine.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“As Tokyo hosts the Japan-Ukraine Conference for the promotion of economic growth and reconstruction, I express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, his team, and the entire Japanese people for all their firm support for our country and people”, Zelensky wrote.

According to him, Japan has been standing with Ukraine since the first days of this full-scale war. Japan's ongoing long-term assistance has helped our people withstand this difficult time and saved many Ukrainian lives

“Most importantly, we have seen how many Japanese people hold Ukraine dear to their hearts. We will be forever grateful for this”, Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that the Ukraine-Japan cooperation is gaining momentum and we are looking forward to further realizing its full potential in many areas, including recovery, where Japan has unique expertise and experience.

As reported, the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Promoting Economic Growth and Reconstruction has started in Tokyo. It is jointly organized by the governments of Japan and Ukraine.

On February 19, during the conference, Ukraine and Japan signed an agreement on the elimination of double taxation. In addition, Japan's JETRO organization plans to open an office in Kyiv to expand business ties in investment and trade between the two countries.