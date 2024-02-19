Inventhelp Inventors Develop Specially Designed Planter (TLS-474)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new planter that allows you to access the entire plant for easy root checks and treatment," said one of two inventors, from Tampa, Fla., "so we invented the

E Z PLANTER. Our design would also make it much easier to transfer the plant to a larger pot, while keeping the mess and damage to the plant at a minimum."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a planter. In doing so, it enables an individual to easily access the entire plant when checking or treating the root system for disease. It also offers an attractive appearance. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who grow and take care of plants both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-474, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp