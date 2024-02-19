Japan Embassy Organises 15Th Speech Contest At QU

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The embassy of Japan in Qatar, in collaboration with Qatar University (QU) and the Japanese Language Teachers Association in Qatar (Jaltaq), organised the 15th Japanese Speech Contest on Saturday, a statement said on Monday.

The competition, held at the QU's Research Complex, featured 23 Japanese language learners competing in three categories.

Japanese ambassador Satoshi Maeda expressed his appreciation to the sponsors, judges, participants, the QU and Jaltaq for supporting and promoting Japanese language education in Qatar.

Javannah Nonato, a Philippine resident of Qatar, won first place in the advance category and received a round-trip ticket to Japan from Japan Airlines.

She delivered a speech about her trip to Japan, highlighting her admiration for the harmonious blend of the traditional and modern culture that co-exist in Japan.

Her speech elicited acclaim from both the judges and the audience.

As part of the event, the embassy also organised a karate demonstration by the children of the Empower Sport Centre.

The following Japanese and local companies sponsored the contest: Al-Abdulghani Motors, Chiyoda Almana Engineering, Chubu Electric Power Company, Darwish Holding (FNAC Qatar), Itochu Corporation, Iwatani Corporation, Jaltaq, Japan Airlines, Japan Qatar Friendship Association, LNG Japan, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ninja Ramen restaurant, and Sumitomo Corporation, the statement added.

