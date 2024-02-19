Baker Hughes Provides Lifesaving CPR And Defibrillator Training To Employees In Italy, U.K.

(MENAFN- 3BL)



More than 460 employees across eight Baker Hughes Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) facilities benefiting from cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillator training Over 60 defibrillators installed to help improve cardiac arrest survival rates

FLORENCE, Italy, and LEICESTER, United Kingdom, February 19, 2024 /3BL/ - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, rolled out lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillator training to employees across eight of its Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) sites in Italy and the U.K. To date, over 450 employees have received training to improve cardiac arrest survival rates in the two countries.

In Italy, Baker Hughes launched the training program in August 2023 across seven sites, including its main facility in Florence. The training program was implemented by the company's Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) team in IET with the support of EMD112 , a life-saving products and training supplier organization. So far, more than 320 colleagues have received full training, and 63 new defibrillators have been installed across the seven sites. In Florence alone, the number increased from four to 35, going well beyond the local regulation requirements.

In Europe, there are around 300,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year – less than one in 10 people survive*. To help address the issue, Baker Hughes facility in Leicester, U.K., collaborated with local heart resuscitation training charity, Heartwize to roll out CPR and defibrillator training to its 600 Leicester-based colleagues. To date, 145 employees have been trained, including 24 Baker Hughes' volunteers who will deliver resuscitation skills training to a local college.

“Equipping our employees with the skills required to perform CPR and use a defibrillator not only reduces the risk of fatalities through a cardiac arrest at our sites, but it means colleagues can apply lifesaving skills to their loved ones and across their local communities,” said Saverio Gradassi, global HSE and sustainability director, Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.“As eliminating fatalities and permanent impairments is imperative for Baker Hughes, we are currently reviewing plans to extend our programs to other sites.”

Empowering employees with lifesaving skills and investing in safety and health contribute to building resilient and responsible societies, where individuals are stewards of well-being and are capable first responders during emergencies in a variety of settings.

*Source: European Emergency Number Association

