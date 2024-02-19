Shae And Barry Sims Of Athletic Republic West Jordan And Park City Utah Awarded Franchisee Of The Year By The International Franchise Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Shae and Barry Sims, owners of Athletic Republic West Jordan and Park City, Utah, as 2023 Franchisee of the Year. The Sims were honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, AZ, for being outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators.

Shae and Barry Sims, 2023 IFA Franchisee of the Year

Continue Reading

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize the Sims with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt their work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon. This is Athletic Republic's second Franchisee of the Year win in consecutive years and is the only performance fitness franchise to win the award for 2023.

Athletic Republic is the world's premier destination for individualized, science-based training. With technologically advanced equipment, Athletic Republic tracks and showcases the improvements an athlete experiences through their training regimen. The brand is the nation's leading sports performance franchisor, with over 80 training centers and over two million athletes trained in the program. It is the top-tier place for data-backed training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, agility, strength, and stamina. Shae and Barry Sims represent the entire AR family and their commitment to providing youth athletes with the best training possible. The couple is honored and humbled to accept this award which solidifies the fact that the environment that they have cultivated is something entirely unique, special, and loved by their community.

"I am beyond proud of Shae and Barry Sims for their amazing accomplishment," said Charlie Graves, Chief Executive Officer of Athletic Republic. "The two embody everything that Athletic Republic stands for and our commitment to providing world-class training to youth athletes and are changing lives. Athletic Republic continues to be committed to developing better athletes, so their coaches can turn them into better players."

Athletic Republic West Jordan and Park City, owned and operated by Shae and Barry Sims, set out to introduce a concept that would positively impact the athletic development of their children and countless other athletes in the greater Salt Lake City area. As a female entrepreneur, Shae has faced many challenges along the way and her success has not gone unnoticed. She is a true trailblazer in the world of female entrepreneurship, and her success is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. Barry Sims has transitioned from a 12-year professional NFL career into a career fulfilling his lifelong passion helping young athletes with their development. Together, they believe in the mission of Athletic Republic, which is to tip the scales of sport in your favor. What matters most to the Sims is providing opportunities for youth athletes and adults to continue to better themselves every day.

"It's an incredible honor for us to be recognized by the IFA as 2023 Franchisees of the Year," said Shae Sims. "This recognition not only reflects our dedication to our business but also underscores the commitment we have to our community and the athletes we serve. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of Athletic Republic and to make a positive impact in the lives of our clients," said Barry Sims. "This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and innovation in everything we do."

There are over 800,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.7 million direct jobs and generating over $850 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics , franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.



About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance, and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About Athletic Republic:

Athletic Republic is the nation's premier destination for individualized, science-based training. With technologically advanced equipment, Athletic Republic tracks and showcases the improvements an athlete experiences through their training regimen. The brand is the nation's leading sports performance franchisor, with over 80 training centers and over two million athletes trained in the program. It is the top-tier place for data-backed training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, strength, agility, stamina, and game-day performance. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Athletic Republic