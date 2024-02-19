Registrations For Independent Games For BIG Festival And Artists For Gamescom Are Open Until February 29Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independent developers and artists can register their projects for free to participate in the BIG Festival 2024 and Artists' Alley, at gamescom latam 2024

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Registration for independent games for the next edition of the largest games festival in Latin America, BIG Festival, and for artists for Artists' Alley, at gamescom latam 2024, are close to end. Developers interested in participating in the awards ceremony and artists who wish to exhibit their art in the halls of the biggest gaming event in the world need to submit their projects by February 29th. More information on how to apply, criteria and requirements can be found on the official gamescom latam website .The BIG Festival chooses the best independent games in the world in 18 different categories and includes cash prizes in some of the awards, which serve as an incentive for development companies to continue their projects. From the 2024 edition onwards, the awards will take place within gamescom latam, a world-renowned event that arrives in Latin America this year.Among the main categories are Best Game, Best Game: Brazil and Best Game: Latin America, in addition to technical awards. Games from any platform, console or media may be entered, as long as they can be tested and evaluated by the Selection Committee. In the 2023 edition, the BIG Festival received registrations of 626 games from 55 countries, of which 110 games were selected to participate in the competitive exhibition and were also available in the digital version of the event.Artists' Alley, an area dedicated to artists that was inaugurated last year at BIG Festival 2023, will also be held at gamescom latam as an exclusive space for artists to exhibit and sell their original games-related works during the event.In addition to registrations for games and artists, the form for suggestions for lectures and games that have not yet been released is also available and will remain open until March 17th. In it, interested parties will be able to suggest a talk or a game that is yet to be launched to be present at gamescom latam.Registration of independent games for the BIG Festival, Artists' Alley and suggestions for talks for the event must be made through the official gamescom latam website.About gamescom and BIG FestivalFrom June 26th to 30th, at São Paulo Expo, gamescom latam will take place. The event is a partnership between three market giants: gamescom, BIG Festival and Omelete Company.gamescom is the biggest games event in the world. The BIG Festival, which has existed since 2012, is one of the most important business centers in the gaming industry in Latin America and is the largest gaming festival in the region. To top it off, Omelete Company is the main entertainment company in Brazil, which includes CCXP (the largest pop culture festival in the world), Omelete (a pioneering portal in pop culture and geek content), The Enemy (specialized portal in games and technology), Gaules (most watched streamer on Twitch), among other brands.

