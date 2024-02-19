Hotelsbyday Partners With Novotel Toronto North York Offering New Possibilities For Daytime Hours

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Toronto residents and visitors get an all-new way to experience the Novotel Toronto North York's comforts - without the overnight stay.

- Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO of HotelsByDayTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HotelsByDay, the innovative platform expanding daytime hotel booking options, announces a new partnership with the stylish Novotel Toronto North York. This collaboration introduces the concept of revitalizing daycations to Toronto residents and visitors, allowing them to enjoy the hotel's modern amenities, convenient location, and exceptional service on an hourly basis."We recognize that time is an increasingly precious commodity," says Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO of HotelsByDay. "This partnership with Novotel Toronto North York lets people squeeze more out of their day - whether that means a relaxing break, productive workspace, or convenient layover spot."This collaboration allows the Novotel Toronto North York to optimize its resources while meeting a growing demand. Whether its business travelers seeking a comfortable space between flights, locals in need of a city retreat, or remote workers longing for a change of scenery, the hotel is perfectly equipped to fulfill the diverse needs of the daycation market.The Novotel Toronto North York provides the perfect base for those seeking daytime comfort and flexibility. Guests can:-Escape the daily grind with access to the pool and sauna-Recharge with gourmet dining at Trio Restaurant and Bar-Enjoy direct access to the subway for effortless city exploration-Host dynamic meetings in dedicated meeting spacesThe Novotel Toronto North York's partnership with HotelsByDay offers a fresh opportunity for using the hotel. Now, people can take advantage of Novotel's amenities to unwind, de-stress, and enhance their day-to-day routine.In addition to the day-use offerings, guests are encouraged to explore the Masterkey loyalty points program from HotelsByDay, which rewards frequent users with points redeemable for various perks, enhancing the overall experience.To discover daycation possibilities at the Novotel Toronto North York, visit the HotelsByDay website .About HotelsByDay :HotelsByDay is a global booking platform that transforms your daytime routine. With hourly hotel stays, travelers and locals gain access to excellent hotel amenities and facilities for work, play, stay, without the overnight commitment.About Novotel Toronto North York:The Novotel Toronto North York is a modern hotel in the vibrant North York district, offering stylish accommodations, an indoor pool, dining, and meeting spaces. Its direct subway access makes exploring Toronto a breeze.

