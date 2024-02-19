US Mayhem Spyplane Falling From Hypersonic Grace

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Air Force's Mayhem program, designed to field an air-launched hypersonic vehicle capable of strike and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, hangs in the balance amid funding challenges that threaten major delays in next-phase development, The Warzone reported .

In 2022, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) awarded a contract with a US$334 million ceiling for the Mayhem program to Leidos , an American defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

The contract, for a“larger class air-breathing hypersonic system, also included roles for contractors Calspan, the Draper Laboratory and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions .

The WarZone report says the project is expected to complete the first task order on the current contract this year after the Conceptual Design Review/System Requirements Review (CoDR/SRR).

However, the program did not receive funding in fiscal year 2024 beyond the scope of task order 1 CoDR/SRR, resulting in a year-on-year slowdown in the development of a digital design and enabling technologies until funds are restored.

The Warzone notes that the demand, or“operational pull”, for a hypersonic air vehicle for strike missions and ISR is unclear. It says that the designs and technologies advanced through the program may never produce a physical demonstrator and may instead provide a stepping stone to other hypersonic capabilities, including next-generation stand-off weapons and reusable hypersonic aircraft.

Renewed great power competition between the US on one side and China and Russia on the other has sparked the perceived need for highly advanced, high-altitude supersonic espionage aircraft that can penetrate heavily fortified airspaces.