(MENAFN) According to statements from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian forces have declared the complete liberation of a coke factory in Avdiivka from Ukrainian militants. The announcement, as reported by the Russian news agency Sputnik, detailed the successful attack carried out by units from the Center Forces Group, resulting in the capture of the factory. Russian flags were reportedly raised on the administrative buildings of the facility, signifying the takeover by Russian forces.



The Ministry of Defense further indicated that units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were continuing their disorganized withdrawal from Avdiivka in the aftermath of the assault. In addition to seizing the coke factory, the Russian army has been reportedly targeting fortified enemy positions, causing damage to Ukrainian artillery and aviation assets. The "Center" group of Russian forces remains engaged in active operations in the region.



Earlier reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense had indicated ongoing efforts by the Russian army to clear Avdiivka of Ukrainian armed forces, particularly focusing on units stationed at the local plant. Avdiivka, situated as the northern suburb of Donetsk, has been a focal point of conflict since the onset of the special operation, with Ukrainian forces using it as a base to launch attacks on the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic and other areas in Donbas. The liberation of Avdiivka is viewed as strategically significant, as it allows for the relocation of the front line away from Donetsk and enhances security against enemy incursions.



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of the successful seizure of Avdiivka, with President Putin congratulating the Russian army on the achievement. The development underscores the ongoing military dynamics in the region and the shifting balance of power amidst the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

