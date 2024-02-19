'Career Before Marriage,' Groom Appears For UP Police Constable Exam Wearing Pagdi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "During the UP Police constable recruitment exam in Mahoba, a candidate halted his wedding procession to appear for the exam with his relatives to All India News, the candidate garnered attention as he wore a pagdi (turban) on his head, mehndi (henna) on his hands, and dressed in formal attire report stated that the candidate emphasized,“career is important before marriage.”

The post, shared just 17 hours ago, has already amassed an impressive 5,274 likes, Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended two constables along with 20 individuals associated with the 'Solver Gang,' who were implicated in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam, on December 23, as part of 'Mission Rozgar,' the Yogi Adityanath administration initiated the largest-ever police recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh's history. With over 60,000 vacant constable positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police, the state's youth had eagerly anticipated this opportunity Read: Govt recruitment exams: Anti-cheating bill tabled; ₹1 crore fine, up to 10 years of imprisonment mootedA total of 2,385 examination centres were set up across all districts, accommodating 48,17,441 candidates for their exams. The Uttar Pradesh government ensured rigorous security measures for the UP Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment Examination were stationed at each exam centre, with a hierarchy of police officers, from Deputy Superintendent to Sub Inspector, serving as supervisors based on candidate volume Read: ChatGPT used to cheat in Telangana State Public Service Commission exams. Read hereStringent surveillance, including CCTV monitoring, was in place, and biometric verification was mandatory for all candidates before entering the exam premises. This recruitment drive aims to bolster the police force by hiring 60,244 constables, with exams conducted on February 17 and 18 across all 75 districts of the state.(With inputs from agencies)

