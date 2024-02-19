Germany possibly to hike army spending

(MENAFN) Germany is considering a substantial boost in its military budget, potentially reaching up to 3.5 percent of its GDP, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The move comes as Germany faces ongoing pressure, particularly from NATO allies like the United States, to meet the alliance's defense spending target of at least 2 percent of GDP. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government, responding to the conflict in Ukraine, has allocated EUR100 billion (USD108 billion) to a special fund for military investment. Pistorius emphasized that the envisioned increase depends on global developments and the country's economic conditions. The defense minister also highlighted Germany's ambition to enhance its arms manufacturing capacity. While pledging to fulfill NATO's spending commitment, concerns linger over long-term funding beyond the special fund's expiration in 2027.



This potential surge in German military spending reflects shifting priorities amid geopolitical uncertainties, positioning Germany to play a more robust role in defense capabilities. The decision to surpass NATO's 2 percent target and explore up to 3.5 percent of GDP underscores the evolving dynamics within the alliance and Germany's commitment to addressing contemporary security challenges.





