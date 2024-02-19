QPC Hosts Al Jazeera's Gaza Bureau Chief Wael Dahdouh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh has appreciated Qatar's position in support of the people of Gaza, which is not tied to a specific time or stage.

He said that Qatari support was embodied before the current war against it and previous wars, through a package of various projects, describing its position as the best compared to the positions of a number of other countries.

Dahdouh was speaking at a symposium“Journalists in Gaza... Death for the Truth,” organised by Qatar Press Center (QPC) and moderated by journalist Abdulaziz Al Ishaq, on February 15.

The event was attended by President of Qatar Press Center Saad bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi and a group of journalists and writers.

Dahdouh stressed that Israel is practicing a policy of starvation with the residents of Gaza, and this was evident on the first day of the Operation Al-Aqsa flood by closing all crossings to ensure that food and medicine did not reach the residents of the Gaza Strip, in parallel with targeting warehouses that had some capabilities that might help the people of Gaza to remain steadfast.

He said that a number of trucks enter the Gaza Strip, they face many obstacles until they reach their beneficiaries. In this context, Dahdouh pointed out that aid does not reach the northern part of the Gaza Strip, so the suffering of the residents in those areas is much greater than the suffering of the people of the southern region.

Dahdouh discussed the difficulties and challenges faced by Palestinian journalists, especially those who practice their profession on the battlefield in those parts that has been under siege and isolation for more than 17 years.

Speaking about Israel's targeting of journalists, he stressed that what Israel is doing, although it is an old policy it is pursuing, has doubled this time in the size of what it faced on October 7, 2023, by the Palestinian resistance.

“They crossed the checkpoint into the Gaza envelope area, in addition to launching a barrage of rockets at Israel which was unexpected for Israel so it seeks to target members of the press and media to cover up its crimes. About four months ago, Israel targeted 130 journalists and media professionals, which indicates that what the occupation army is doing is a systematic policy to kill the voice of truth,” said Dahdouh.