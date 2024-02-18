Tadweer Art Exhibition Opens In Souq Waqif

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani opened on Sunday the Tadweer Art Exhibition, organized by the Celebrations Committee of the Private Engineering Office in Souq Waqif's Western Square, with the participation of 30 artists from more than 17 countries along with the State of Qatar.

The opening was attended by Vice President of the Private Engineering Office Mohammed bin Mutlaq Al Qahtani, a number of Ambassadors and diplomats accredited to the state, in addition to artists, intellectuals, and media personnel.

Manager of Souq Waqif Arts Centre Rowdha Al Mansoori said that this year's Tadweer Art Exhibition focuses on three significant elements "iron, paper, and wood," which were distributed among domed tents divided into three sections in the Souq Waqif's Western Square, where each section was allocated to one of the three elements.

She stressed that the exhibition aims to achieve Qatar's vision in the field of sustainability and to display the creativity of artists in this field to Souq Waqif's visitors. She noted that the arts inspire all members of society to adopt positive ideas and behaviors to reduce waste and achieve sustainable development, which everyone noticed during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by reaching a zero waste rate, in addition to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 after converting waste into recyclable materials in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the sustainability program to have a legacy for future generations.