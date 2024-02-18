Karnataka: 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies Due To Doctor's Negligence In Administering High-Dose Injection

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 13-year-old girl lost her life allegedly due to medical negligence during treatment for cough and fever. The incident occurred in Neralakere village of Gudda, Hosadurga taluk, in Chitradurga district, Karnataka.

Krupa, a vibrant young girl of just 13 years, was taken to the local primary health centre by her parents, deeply concerned about her worsening cough and fever. However, what was intended as a routine medical visit turned into a nightmare when she allegedly received an overdose of medication from Dr. Sasikiran.

The distressing events prompted the doctor to advise immediate admission to Basaveshwar, a private hospital in Chitradurga, for further treatment. Tragically, the young girl's condition deteriorated rapidly, and she succumbed to her illness on the same day she was admitted to the hospital, plunging her family into inconsolable grief.

Expressing her anguish, the grieving mother lamented the loss of her beloved daughter, asserting that it was the result of a grave error on the part of Dr. Sasikiran. She demanded justice for her daughter's untimely demise, urging authorities to hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions.

Meanwhile, relatives of the girl's family staged protests outside the private hospital, alleging that inadequate medical care may have contributed to the tragic outcome. In response, the hospital's managing director refuted these claims, stating that the patient's condition was critical even before her arrival at their facility.

Clarifying the hospital's stance, it was emphasized that specialized treatment protocols for children were promptly initiated upon admission. However, despite the efforts of the medical staff, the young girl's condition continued to deteriorate, ultimately resulting in her unfortunate passing. The absence of the doctor who administered the initial injection compounded the family's grief, leaving them grappling with unanswered questions and a profound sense of loss.