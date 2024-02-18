Good Dad Act Committee Hosts Commissioner Tanguler Gray To Discuss Child Support Reform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Good Dad Act Committee, a leading advocate for fatherhood and family unity, held its weekly meeting on February 13, 2024, with an esteemed guest, Ms. Tanguler Gray, Commissioner of the Office of Child Enforcement, Administration for Children and Families. The meeting, which took place at 8:10 pm, was attended by over 30 fathers and served as a platform for open dialogue and constructive engagement on the topic of child support reform.

Dr. Bernard Wh. Jennings, a prominent figure within the committee, welcomed Ms. Tanguler Gray and expressed gratitude for her willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue with the fathers. Ms. Gray, who brings over 25 years of child support experience, previously served as the deputy commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Resources and is a strong advocate for parental rights as a mother to a son and daughter.

During the meeting, the fathers candidly shared their concerns and proposed suggestions aimed at streamlining the child support process and promoting responsible and caring parenting. Dr. Jennings emphasized that the Committee's focus is not solely on child support, but after meeting and speaking with Ms. Gray at the Child Support Convening in Washington, he felt it was important to invite her to address misconceptions and facilitate a more collaborative approach.

Ms. Tanguler Gray attentively listened to the fathers' feedback and welcomed their suggestions for improvement. She acknowledged the challenges faced by fathers when interfacing with the Office of Child Support, ranging from bureaucratic hurdles to communication gaps. Ms. Gray expressed a genuine commitment to addressing these issues and highlighted the importance of a more cohesive relationship between parents for the best interest of the child.

In response to the fathers' concerns, Ms. Gray noted that some changes would require state legislation and advised the fathers to work with their child support directors to effect change. She also shared insights into the various programs and changes that the Office of Child Support is implementing to offer more support to parents, particularly fathers, in meeting their child support obligations.

The Good Dad Act Committee expressed its gratitude to Ms. Tanguler Gray for her invaluable participation in the meeting and looks forward to further dialogue and collaboration aimed at fostering positive outcomes for fathers and their families. "She was very down to earth and empathetic and knowledgeable. She took notes on every speaker. I think she will follow up on each grievance.", said Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings, Committee Chair and Initiator of the Good Dad Act.

The Good Dad Act Committee meets weekly on online on Google Meet and is appointing Team Leaders nationwide to help pass the legislation nationwide as well. To get appointed interested person can apply on the Good Dad Act website. The GoodDadAct Bill HB #775 has already been submitted to the following States: Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Georgia, New York and the US Virgin Islands. The next submittals will be the States of Nevada, South and North Carolina.

