Fayez Conveys King's Cable To Kuwait Emir Of 'Strong Ties'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 18 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez Sunday conveyed in Kuwait a cable from His Majesty King Abdullah to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al Sabah, regarding the two countries' "strong ties" and the King's keenness to further them.According to a Senate statement, His Majesty appreciated Sheikh Al Sabah's support for Jordan, stressing keenness to continue coordination and consultation on various Arab and regional issues to strengthen Arab and Islamic solidarity and counter regional challenges.In turn, Sheikh Al Sabah discussed the strength of the ties between the two countries and their agreement on views on various issues of common interest, especially the Palestinian issue.Sheikh Al Sabah praised the King for his efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and to mobilise international efforts to find a political horizon that leads to a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders.He lauded the King for his efforts to allow humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza.