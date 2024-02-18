Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner For Human Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Monday with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights HE Dmytro Lubinets.

During the meeting, they discussed the outcomes of the visit of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to Ukraine.

They also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of human rights and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.