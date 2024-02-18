BAU Joins 401-500 Global List In Shanghai University Rankings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Feb. 18 (Petra) - Al- Balqa' Applied University (BAU) joined Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects for the first time by entering the engineering and computer science fields within the category 401-500 globally, ranking 2nd locally for the year 2023.In a statement Sunday, BAU President, Dr. Ahmed Fakhri Ajloun, congratulated the university on this "global" achievement, which reflects its desire to enjoy a "world ranking from its broadest doors" and embodies its "serious" endeavor to implement Royal visions for developing Jordan's higher education.Ajlouni also noted this progress highlights the BAU's efforts to achieve "global" leadership and scientific excellence, indicating that this process is carried out according to a "well-studied and strategic" mechanism to make these achievements.