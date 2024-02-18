ACHR Chief Denounces Continuation Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 18 (KUNA) - Chairman of the Arab Commission on Human Rights (ACHR), Talal Al-Mutairi denounced on Sunday the continuation of the Israeli aggression on the people of Gaza, excessive use of force, uncontrolled strikes, and human losses as well as the massive destruction.

This came in the opening speech of Ambassador Al-Mutairi who is also the representative of Kuwait to the Arab League during the 53rd opening session of ACHR that was held in Doha.

He said that this issue was a priority for the ACHR, confirming that an immediate and sustainable ceasefire was a must, as well as the protection of the civilians and allowing humanitarian aid to reach the civilians.

He stressed the need to conduct an independent international investigation, aiming to determine responsibilities and achieve justice, as that would ensure the stability and security of the region.

Al-Mutairi mentioned 2024 was filled with human rights challenges, explaining that this matter required us to think and take the necessary measures to overcome them.

The spread of violence in many regions worldwide that violated human rights was a great challenge that we currently face, as well as the impact of human rights on climate change and Artificial intelligence, additionally, the foreign concepts that affect human nature, confirming the need to intensify efforts to achieve peace and stability, he added.

He praised Qatar for hosting the significant event that reflected the leadership of the country, and for their care and protection of human rights.

Further, he congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco for assuming the presidency of the 2024 Human Rights Council, as the first Arab country to assume this position, he also congratulated the election of the Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam, as president of the International Court of Justice. (end)

