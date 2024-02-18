Israel Launches Intense Air Raids On Southern Lebanon, Causes Casualties

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Israeli drones and warplanes on Wednesday launched intense air raids on several areas in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

Sources, who spoke anonymously, said warplanes carried out 15 raids in less than half an hour, targeting several areas in the south, including Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, located over 20 kilometers away from the border line separating Lebanon and Israel.

Meanwhile, government medical sources told Xinhua that the Israeli air strikes caused several casualties and that vehicles belonging to the Civil Defense and the Lebanese Red Cross were working to transfer an unspecified number of casualties to several hospitals in southern Lebanon.

Also on Wednesday, Israel's emergency service said that one person was killed, and seven others injured in a rocket attack from Lebanon on Israel's northern city of Safed.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.