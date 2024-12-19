Azerbaijan Joins D-8, PM Emphasizes Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Azerbaijan has officially become a member of the Developing-8 Organization (D-8), as announced at the 11th summit of the group in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday. The unanimous decision was made during the summit, which also saw the appointment of a new Secretary-General.

Azerbaijan Prime Ali Asadov, who led his nation's delegation at the summit, emphasised the importance of cooperation among D-8 nations in light of current geopolitical challenges. Speaking at the summit, Asadov said Azerbaijan aspires to be a key contributor to the organisation and is committed to working towards the shared objectives of its member states. He also highlighted the strong ties between Azerbaijan and other D-8 members, along with their collective commitment to strengthening relationships with Islamic nations.

Asadov also addressed the situation in Syria, stressing the need to support the Syrian people while preserving the unity and sovereignty of the Syrian state.

The Prime Minister emphasized that, in an era where Islamophobia, extremism, and radicalism are on the rise, it is crucial to unite efforts within the organization to strengthen Islamic solidarity:“Throughout history, Azerbaijan has played the role of a bridge between the East and the West and has been one of the cultural, religious, and civilization centers of the Islamic world. Our country has made significant contributions to the formation of a multicultural and tolerant environment, the establishment of intercultural dialogue, and the promotion of Islamic values worldwide.”





The D-8 summit also approved the appointment of Pakistani Ambassador Sohail Mahmood as the Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization. Mahmood's term will commence at the beginning of 2026.

The 11th D-8 summit, which began on Thursday, brought together heads of state and government leaders from the member countries: Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. Egypt, which assumed the presidency of the D-8 in May, will continue to lead the group through the end of the following year.

The summit's theme is“Investing in Youth and Supporting Small and Medium Enterprises: Shaping the Economy of Tomorrow.” According to the Egyptian State Information Service, discussions will focus on strategies for navigating the evolving global economic and political landscape.

Several bilateral meetings and smaller summits are planned on the sidelines of the D-8 summit in Cairo, at both the head of state and delegation levels.

The Developing-8, commonly known as the D-8 , is a cooperative platform aimed at fostering enhanced economic and social relationships between its member nations. The organisation is designed to promote development among its member states.



