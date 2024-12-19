Odisha BJP Leaders Slam Congress, Rahul Gandhi For Scuffle In Parliament

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Odisha on Thursday criticised the and its leader Rahul Gandhi over the scuffle that occurred inside the Parliament premises in Delhi.

Two BJP MPs -- Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput -- sustained serious injuries during the scuffle.

Speaking on the issue, BJP MLA Sanatan Bijuli said, "I condemn this attack, this is not an attack on Pratap Sarangi, this is an attack on the Constitution, Parliament and democracy. I demand stringent action against Rahul Gandhi, my request to the Lok Sabha Speaker is to disqualify him from the membership of the Parliament. He is spreading terror in the country. His aim is to divide the country."

Meanwhile, Balasore MP Sarangi's brother, Kishor Chandra Sarangi condemned the scuffle and held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the scuffle.

"This all happened because of Rahul Gandhi, we deeply condemn this shameful incident. Parliament is the temple of democracy and such an act can never be accepted," Sarangi said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests and burnt the effigies of Rahul Gandhi at many places in the state, including Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Cuttack.

Condemning the unfortunate incident, BJP's Odisha unit President Manmohan Samal has earlier called it a dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy.

"It was not expected from the Leader of the Opposition belonging to a responsible political party. Rahul Gandhi shows a behavioural imbalance. All the 140 crore people of India are condemning this act," Samal added.

Senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda also criticised the Opposition Congress over the scuffle.

"I strongly condemn the irresponsible and arrogant behaviour of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Such conduct by the Leader of the Opposition is shocking and is unacceptable in a democracy. Prayers for the speedy recovery of my Parliament colleagues, @pcsarangi and @mukeshrajput_mp," wrote Panda on his 'X' account.

A heated confrontation unfolded in Parliament premises on Thursday during a protest by Opposition MPs alleging disrespect towards B.R. Ambedkar.

The incident escalated when BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing an MP, causing a chain reaction that led Sarangi to fall and sustain a head injury.

Speaking to IANS, Sarangi claimed, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, and he collided with me. I fell and hit my head, which is bleeding. The push was initiated by Rahul Gandhi."