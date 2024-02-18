Cyprus: Cannabis And Cash Seized In Paphos Drug Haul

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Eleven kilos of cannabis, one kilo of cocaine and over 80 thousand euros were found last night by members of the Anti-Narcotics Service in a coordinated raid near Empa in Paphos.
According to reports, police are searching for two Greek Cypriots who managed to escape the scene in a car.
Officers shot at the tires of the suspects' vehicle in an attempt to stop it, and during the ensuing chase, the two suspects tossed a bag containing a kilo of cannabis out of the car window.
During a search of the home of one of the two suspects, ten kilograms of cannabis, one kilogram of cocaine and eight thousand euros in cash were discovered.
Soon after, during a search at the home of the second suspect, 67 thousand euros was discovered in a dustbin.
MENAFN18022024006374013804ID1107867539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.