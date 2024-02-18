Cyprus: Cannabis And Cash Seized In Paphos Drug Haul

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Eleven kilos of cannabis, one kilo of cocaine and over 80 thousand euros were found last night by members of the Anti-Narcotics Service in a coordinated raid near ​​Empa in Paphos.

According to reports, police are searching for two Greek Cypriots who managed to escape the scene in a car.

Officers shot at the tires of the suspects' vehicle in an attempt to stop it, and during the ensuing chase, the two suspects tossed a bag containing a kilo of cannabis out of the car window.

During a search of the home of one of the two suspects, ten kilograms of cannabis, one kilogram of cocaine and eight thousand euros in cash were discovered.

Soon after, during a search at the home of the second suspect, 67 thousand euros was discovered in a dustbin.