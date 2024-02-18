Siberia May Yield Trillion Cubic Meters Of Gas, TASS Reports

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Russian scientists have identified eight potential areas for oil and gas exploration in the south of Eastern Siberia, the Russian news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.

Located in the interfluve of the Yenisei and Angara rivers, the potential areas could produce up to 1 trillion cubic meters of gas in the next 15 to 20 years, said the report.

Most of this territory, with an area of about 175 thousand square kilometers, still requires detailed study with seismic exploration and deep drilling, according to Igor Gubin, a geologist from the Institute of Petroleum Geology and Geophysics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The territory of the Siberian Platform, the oldest block of the earth's crust with an age of up to 2.5-3.5 billion years, covers the territory of Eastern Siberia and the Far East and is relatively poorly studied by geological exploration.

About one-third of this territory, with a total area of about 3.5 million square kilometers, has not even been studied by seismic surveys due to poorly developed infrastructure, lack of settlements, roads, and railways, as well as harsh climatic conditions, according to TASS.