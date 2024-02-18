               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO Strongly Supports Normalization Of Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations


2/18/2024 7:11:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO strongly supports efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Deputy Assistant Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Special Representative of the Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, said in a post on X, Azernews reports.

"Very important indeed to see Armenia and Azerbaijan meeting again at the highest level and agreeing on the need to continue the talks towards a long lasting peace treaty. NATO strongly supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Colomina said.

