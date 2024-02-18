(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) IBM's strategic acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods positions the tech giant at the forefront of the AI and hybrid cloud revolution, promising to unlock unparalleled potential in data integration and application modernization.

Los Angeles, California, United States, December 24, 2023 – StreamSets and webMethods, leading players in the hybrid cloud and AI space, are set to join forces with IBM under a definitive deal announced recently. The acquisition, valued at €2.13 billion in cash, marks a significant step for IBM in solidifying its position in these critical markets. This bold step underscores IBM's commitment to staying at the forefront of digital transformation, with a particular focus on enhancing its capabilities in application and data automation. Therefore, an expert from RedStarChain believes that it might be the right time to add IBM stock to your portfolio.

As companies dive headfirst into digital transformation, the demand for robust application and data integration solutions has never been more critical. IBM's acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods aligns with this market demand, positioning the company as a formidable player in the integration software space. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the integration software market is predicted to reach $18 billion by 2027, growing at a compound yearly rate of over 16%.

IBM's purchase clearly demonstrates its commitment to AI and hybrid cloud. By integrating StreamSets and webMethods into its AI and data platform, watsonx, IBM aims to enhance its capabilities in data ingestion and application modernization. This move is timely as businesses increasingly seek innovative solutions to leverage AI across the enterprise.

StreamSets, a cloud-based data ingestion and DataOps platform, enhances watsonx by enabling continuous delivery and access of data from a variety of sources and kinds. Meanwhile, webMethods gives clients the tools they need to manage, monitor, and monetize APIs within a hybrid cloud infrastructure.



StreamSets: As a cloud-based solution for data input and operations that enables businesses to create standardized data transfer and access. It may also be used to construct intelligent data pipelines that allow bulk and live information to be ingested. With this purchase, StreamSets is better positioned to lead technology in the data automation industry. webMethods: This is a platform for integrating and API administration that may be deployed on-premises or in the cloud. Its services include B2B connectivity, automated file transmission, and a contemporary API gateway. This purchase expands IBM's portfolio, providing clients with comprehensive solutions to tackle the difficulties of contemporary data integration.

Software AG's Super iPaaS platform, comprising StreamSets and webMethods, has proven to be both growing and profitable, boasting a significant recurring revenue profile. With a clientele of over 1,500 global clients, the acquisition positions IBM to cater to the diverse needs of businesses across the globe. The change is anticipated to enable clients to fully realize the potential of their apps and data, aligning with IBM's vision of providing one of the most modern and comprehensive application and data fusion platforms in the industry.

IBM's longstanding relationship with Software AG, spanning over two decades, lays the foundation for synergy with its current portfolio. The acquisition is expected to complement IBM's existing assets, including Red Hat, watsonx, IBM Consulting, and IT automation products. Additionally, webMethods and StreamSets stand to benefit from IBM's international scale, operating in over 175 countries.

As of the recent stock performance of IBM, the past month has seen an impressive increase of 6.13%, with a 3-month change of 11.83% and a year-to-date change of 15.16%. The last earnings announcement on October 25, 2023, revealed a reported EPS of 2.20, surpassing the consensus EPS forecast of 2.13. The revenue surprise was equally notable, with reported revenue of 14 compared to the consensus revenue forecast of 14, resulting in a +0.05% surprise. Investors eagerly anticipate the upcoming earnings announcement on January 23, 2024, as the market gauges the impact of the acquisition on IBM's financial performance.

In conclusion, IBM's acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods signals a strategic leap forward in the company's pursuit of excellence in AI and hybrid cloud solutions. By synergizing the strengths of these cutting-edge integration platforms with its existing portfolio, IBM positions itself as a leader in providing comprehensive application and data integration solutions. The financial markets have reacted positively to this move, reflecting confidence in IBM's strategic vision. As the integration unfolds, all eyes will be on IBM's upcoming earnings announcement, where the company's leadership in the AI and hybrid cloud space is expected to become even more pronounced.

Important Note: This article is solely for informational purposes and does not provide trading or financial advice. The content is not meant to be construed as investment advice. We cannot assure the validity of the information, particularly concerning third-party references or hyperlinks.





Media Information:

Name: Red Star Chain

Organization: Red Star Chain

Website:

Email: ...

Address: Oakwood, Los Angeles, California 1098, United States.