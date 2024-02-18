Value of exports from Iran’s Khorasan province hikes by 50 percent in 10 months

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official, the value of exports from South Khorasan province, situated in the east of Iran, surged by 50 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 - January 20, 2024) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



Mohammad Kouhgerd, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, revealed that non-oil commodities worth USD537 million were exported from the province during the ten-month period.



Production units in the province exported goods valued at USD151 million to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, reflecting an 82 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



Highlighting the main items exported by the province's production units, Kouhgerd identified cement, tiles, plastic products, and hydrocarbon products as the leading commodities during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year.



As previously stated by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil exports totaled 113 million tons, valued at USD40.5 billion, during the first 10 months of the current year. Mohammad Rezvani-Far noted that while there was a nine percent increase in export weight over the 10-month period, the value experienced an 11 percent decline year-on-year, as reported by an Iranian broadcaster.



Furthermore, Rezvani-Far highlighted that the country exported USD29.9 billion worth of crude oil during the aforementioned 10 months, marking a 10-percent increase year-on-year.

