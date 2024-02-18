Gentleman It's Time To Paint The Town Red

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANSlife) Dressing to impress, consider how some of the trendiest men in Bollywood make an impression with a bold colour like red.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Go retro like Ayushmann and pair a bright red shirt with high-waisted jeans and a graphic pattern.

Rohit Saraf

Look like the hottest new thing in town, this boy next door look works with a red shirt worn over vest and pants.

Nick Jonas

Pop icon fashion means head-to-toe red, pair an all-red outfit with plenty of jewellery and accessories to ace the look.

Rajkummar Rao

Wearing a red suit will make a formal impression like no other.

Sidharth Malhotra

Look all spiffy by opting for a sporty suit teamed with a red shirt and casual sneakers.

Varun Dhawan

Varun's colorful and stylish outfit, includes a faded denim jacket in red, a white t-shirt, and sneakers.

