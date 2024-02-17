(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta Resigns, Admits Responsibility for Election Rigging Scandal

By TNN Editor - February 17, 2024

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta has announced his resignation, taking full responsibility for alleged election irregularities in the region.

In a statement, Commissioner Chatta admitted to his involvement in election rigging, acknowledging the manipulation of results in 14 constituencies for both the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly.

Chatta revealed that various administrative bodies, including the police and Election Commission staff, were complicit in the rigging scandal.

He confessed to converting defeats into leads for specific candidates and implicated high-profile figures, such as the Chief Justice and the Chief Election Commissioner, in the wrongdoing.

The commissioner expressed remorse, stating,“I accept all the responsibility for the matter. I should be held accountable, and I cannot be part of a crime that undermines the integrity of Pakistan.”

The resignation comes amidst growing controversy surrounding the authenticity of election results in Rawalpindi Division.