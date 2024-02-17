Shura Council Delegation Meets Turkish Officials

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Shura Council delegation headed by HE the Council Member and chair of the Qatari-Turkish Parliamentary Friendship Group Eng. Ahmed bin Hitmi al-Hitmi held, in Ankara on Friday two separate meetings with Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Sardar Cham and Head of Strategy Department, Investment Office of the Presidency of Turkiye Mahmut Muhiddin Keskin.

The meetings discussed a host of topics of common interest, with the aim of serving the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

