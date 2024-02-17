Union Coop Renews Support For Dubai International Holy Quran Award

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Union Coop proudly announces its platinum sponsorship of the 27th edition of the Dubai

International Holy Quran Award (DIHQA), marking over two decades of steadfast support for this esteemed event. This sponsorship highlights Union Coop's commitment to nurturing the Islamic values and education of the younger generation while promoting the noble teachings of Islam.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, presented the sponsorship cheque to Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the award, at the DIHQA headquarters. The ceremony was attended by key figures including Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki,Corporate Communication Director, and Ms. Huda Salem Saif, Sr. Communication Section Manager at Union Coop, Ahmed Al Zahid, Member of the Organizing Committee and Award Spokesperson, Mohammed Al Hammadi, IT and HR Director at the Dubai International Holy Quran Award and several employees from both sides.

Mr. Al Hashemi highlighted Union Coop's dedication to supporting initiatives that positively impact society, emphasizing the award's role in enhancing Dubai's global reputation as a hub for Islamic culture and education. He reiterated Union Coop's strategic commitment to community development in alignment with government objectives. Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb praised Union Coop's longstanding partnership spanning two decades and acknowledged their pivotal role in sponsoring various award events throughout the year. He expressed gratitude to Union Coop's leadership and past administrations for their unwavering support and congratulated the new Board of Directors on their appointment to continue the institution's legacy.

Union Coop's sponsorship reflects its enduring commitment to community enrichment and the promotion of Islamic values.

