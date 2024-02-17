Zelensky Discusses Prospects For Ukrainian Grain Supplies With Bangladeshi PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed discussed the creation of an alternative "grain corridor" in the Black Sea.



According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, particularly within the UN, and emphasized the importance of Bangladesh's support for Ukrainian initiatives.

He told the Prime Minister about Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression, the situation on the battlefield and the Ukrainian vision of a just peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The President invited the People's Republic of Bangladesh to join the implementation of the Formula and take part in the inaugural Global Peace Summit.

Separately, Zelensky informed his interlocutor about Ukraine's efforts to create an alternative "grain corridor" in the Black Sea and prevent Russia's attempts to undermine peaceful navigation in the Black Sea region.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh also discussed the prospects of establishing cooperation in trade and economic sphere, in particular, the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to this country.

