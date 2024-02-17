Ilham Aliyev Held Meetings With Chancellor Of Germany Olaf Scholz And Prime Minister Of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, February 17 - 17 February 2024, 13:46

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz in Munich at the initiative of the latter.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations.

The German side expressed readiness to support the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan and organize relevant meetings in Germany in this regard on a goodwill basis. Olaf Scholz noted that the compromises reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding COP29, and the conduct of COP29 in Azerbaijan, create favorable opportunities and conditions for advancing the peace agenda.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then held a joint meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of the German Chancellor.

The Chancellor of Germany delivered an opening remarks at the meeting. He emphasized that Germany supports the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the mission led by President of the European Council Charles Michel.