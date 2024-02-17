Kazakhstan's Almaty Large Warehouse Burning: Operational Headquarters Created (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17.
A fire broke out
in a large warehouse in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Trend reports, referring
to the city's Department of Emergency Situations (DES).
According to the information at the moment the work on
extinguishing the fire continues. More than 100 firefighters and
about 30 units of equipment have arrived at the site.
The territory of the fire may cover about 3,000 square
meters.
The Department of Emergency Situations noted that an operational
headquarters was created in connection with the fire in the
city.
The information says that fire extinguishing is complicated by
the presence of explosive objects (gas cylinders) at the scene of
the fire.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17022024000187011040ID1107863455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.