Belgium Sends 10 Humanitarian Aid Shipments For Ukraine's Energy Sector

Belgium ha sent 10 humanitarian aid shipments for Ukraine's energy sector since the Russian full-scale invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , following a meeting between Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“German Galushchenko thanked Belgium for its support for Ukraine's energy sector, namely 10 humanitarian shipments of power equipment, totaling 14.7 tonnes, as well as its decision to make a contribution of EUR 2.5 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund,” the report states.

Galushchenko and Straeten discussed the issue of gas supplies and the decentralization of electricity production in Ukraine. The Ukrainian minister emphasized that generation decentralization is one of priorities in the energy policy to meet the consumer needs amid the war.

In addition, Galushchenko stressed that Ukrainian gas storage facilities had been certified in accordance with European rules and are ready to offer European partners about 15 billion cubic meters in natural gas storage capacity.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Italian Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Fratin discussed cooperation in the nuclear and radiation safety.

