Singh360 Revolutionizes CO2 Refrigeration System Management With AI-Powered Commissioning App

MEDINA, MN, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singh360 , a pioneering force in innovative energy management solutions, proudly presents its Singh360 Commissioning App. Driven by cutting-edge AI technology, this application sets a new standard for the optimization and management of CO2 refrigeration systems, ensuring their unparalleled efficiency and performance.CO2 refrigeration systems, renowned for their environmental friendliness, are increasingly adopted by food services businesses worldwide. However, maximizing their efficiency and performance presents significant challenges. Recognizing this, Singh360's Commissioning App ensures proper implementation and operation of the refrigeration system."At Singh360, we are committed to empowering businesses with transformative solutions that drive sustainability and efficiency," said Abtar Singh, Founder and President, at Singh360. "With the Singh360 Commissioning App, we offer a powerful tool that simplifies CO2 refrigeration system management, enabling businesses to achieve their environmental and financial goals.”Singh360 boasts state-of-the-art collaborative tools and experienced refrigeration engineers. The company is constantly improving its app to incorporate new and improved technology, along with providing training videos on how to set various system parameters.CO2 refrigeration systems in a typical grocery store utilize case controllers and 5-6 sensors per case, with over 200 evaporator coils and Electronic Expansion Valves (EEV). The operation of each coil is critical for optimal CO2 performance. Additionally, proper condenser operation is crucial.Refrigeration Manager, Jeff Carlson at Lunds & Byerlys, a premier grocery retailer from Minnesota, where Singh360 has designed, implemented, and commissioned CO2 systems with FTE and Booster technology, remarked, "Singh360's AI-based tools have ensured that all cases are operating properly, and the overall system performance has improved significantly."National Sales Manager, Patrick Burke at Hussmann, a premier CO2 refrigeration manufacturer, says,“Hussmann has been using the Singh360 app to assure maximum performance for our customer.”As the global focus on sustainability intensifies, the demand for advanced solutions like the Singh360 Commissioning App continues to grow. Singh360 remains at the forefront of innovation, assisting businesses worldwide in achieving their sustainability goals. For more information about the Singh360 Commissioning App and other solutions offered by Singh360, visit or contact ...

