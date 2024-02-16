Enemy Shells Community In Sumy Region For Six Hours, Killing Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the shelling of the village of Velyka Pysarivka in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region, a man was killed and private houses and vehicles were damaged. The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the shelling.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Okhtyrka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on 16 February 2024, the Russian invaders, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Velyka Pysarivska territorial community for six hours.

The prosecutor's office noted that the enemy attack killed a man and damaged at least seven private houses and two vehicles.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are recording the consequences of the shelling.

As reported, at night on February 16, Russian invaders fired three times at the Seredyna-Buda community in the Sumy region with mortars and MLRS.