Iraqi Security Forces Dismantled Drug Trafficking Network

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Feb 17 (NNN-NINA) – The Iraqi security forces said yesterday that, they have dismantled a drug trafficking network and seized more than two million narcotic pills, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, and the western province of Anbar.

Acting on intelligence reports, a security force affiliated with the Iraqi Intelligence Service, arrested some major drug traffickers, linked to an international network, after raiding their hideouts in Baghdad, according to a statement from the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

The security force seized about two million narcotic pills, which were intended for distribution across Iraq, the statement said, without giving further details on the number of the arrested.

The Iraqi Military Intelligence Department said in a separate statement yesterday that, it seized about 6,000 narcotic pills, in an operation in the Rutba area, in the Anbar Province, some 400 km west of Baghdad.

The Iraqi government has been cracking down on drug trafficking, as it is one of the main ways to fund terrorism in the country.

However, chaos and conflicts that swept the country, since the U.S. invasion in 2003, have hindered the Iraqi government from effectively addressing the drug threat.– NNN-NINA

